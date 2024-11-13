Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Harmonic by 37.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

