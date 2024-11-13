Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadre by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cadre by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 59.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 234.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDRE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

