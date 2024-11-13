Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,326.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,261.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,326.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 over the last three months. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

