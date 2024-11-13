Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 131,623 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,623,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 180.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 285,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

OSBC stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.