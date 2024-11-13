Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mayville Engineering worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,564.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,564.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 5,903 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $98,698.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEC. Northland Securities cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk lowered Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

MEC opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $356.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.