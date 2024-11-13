Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,495,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 375.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 565,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 446,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $11,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 466.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 312,803 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 293,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

