Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $27,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $9,398,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 298.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $1,093,930.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,686.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,686.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $13,754,712 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.2 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

