Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.