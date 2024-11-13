Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,917.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,239 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

