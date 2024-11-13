Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

