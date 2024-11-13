Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Masco by 956.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

Masco stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

