Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,444.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $47,469.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,444.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,417 shares of company stock worth $1,796,843 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Upwork’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

