Equitable Trust Co. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.