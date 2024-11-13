Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.45 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crown by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Crown in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

