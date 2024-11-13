9,068 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DraftKings by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

