Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.1% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

