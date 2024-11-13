Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,515 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

