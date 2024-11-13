Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.