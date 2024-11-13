ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of ACI Worldwide worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after acquiring an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 144.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 285,001 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

