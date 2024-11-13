Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 198,227 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EQT worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

