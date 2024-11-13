McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after buying an additional 136,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 975,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

