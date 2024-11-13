Head to Head Contrast: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -19.81% -10.94% -8.29% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Global Mofy Metaverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.49 billion 0.27 -$275.71 million ($1.09) -1.43 Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.33 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 5 2 0 2.29 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

