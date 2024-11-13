Amalgamated Bank Has $1.92 Million Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,563 shares of company stock worth $1,279,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

