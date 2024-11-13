Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.7 %

KRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.