Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $182.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

