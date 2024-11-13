RDA Financial Network Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

