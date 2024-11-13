Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

