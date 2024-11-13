Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after buying an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 303,057 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

