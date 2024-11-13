Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,185 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

