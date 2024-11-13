The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Western Union by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,337,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

