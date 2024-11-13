Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 95,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

