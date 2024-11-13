Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.6% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3,950.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 243.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

PJAN opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

