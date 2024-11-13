Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VIST opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.00.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

