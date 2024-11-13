Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.