Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000.

Shares of KBWP opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The company has a market cap of $453.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

