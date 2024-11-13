Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

