Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

