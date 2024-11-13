Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $96.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

