Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GMED opened at $83.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.