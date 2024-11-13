Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.