Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $323,337,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
