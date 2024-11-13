Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2302 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

