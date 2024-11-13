Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,184,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

