Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,175.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,019.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

