Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $297.77 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.30.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,734,616. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

