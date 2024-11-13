Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $630.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

