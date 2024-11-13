Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,910 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.