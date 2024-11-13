AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) versus Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Financial Comparison

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and AudioEye”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $368.17 million 19.93 -$21.63 million $0.01 2,981.98 AudioEye $31.32 million 10.86 -$5.87 million ($0.27) -106.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearwater Analytics. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics 0.21% 5.68% 4.17% AudioEye -9.89% 37.41% 8.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 5 0 2.44 AudioEye 0 0 4 1 3.20

Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Summary

AudioEye beats Clearwater Analytics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities, including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic auditing, human assisted technological remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services, Native Mobile App and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.