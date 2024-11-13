Financial Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 11.26% 17.23% 9.52% Beauty Health -22.86% -4.57% -0.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Beauty Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 9.18 $1.59 billion $1.21 73.32 Beauty Health $366.23 million 0.58 -$100.12 million ($0.83) -2.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Boston Scientific and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 19 1 2.91 Beauty Health 3 7 1 0 1.82

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $93.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $2.46, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Beauty Health on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

