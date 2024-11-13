Head to Head Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -107.21% -216.70% -62.23% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sentage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $57.23 million 0.71 -$60.42 million ($3.65) -0.60 Sentage $146,554.00 37.71 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Sentage beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.